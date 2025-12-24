2025 Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest winners announced (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Dec 24th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.
Schwellenbach house

Here are the winners of the 2025 village of Paddock Lake Outdoor Decoration Contest:

  • First place — Schwellenbach house in the 24800 block of 73rd Street.
  • Second place — Weber house in the 24900 block of 67th Street.
  • Third place — Shook house in the 23600 block of 62nd Place.

First place won $50 and second and third won $25 (Note: westofthei.com sponsored the prizes — DH). Decoration displays were judged on Dec. 20 by Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies.

Here is video of all of the contest winners:

Weber house
Shook house
