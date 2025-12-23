Lawsuit against Twin Lakes and Aquanuts dismissed

A lawsuit challenging the legality of an improvements project for Lance Park proposed as a joint effort between the village of Twin Lakes and Aquanuts Water Ski Shows has been dismissed by a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge.

The suit, brought by village resident Bryan Neal, was dismissed with prejudice by Judge Angelina Gabriele at a hearing Dec. 2, according to online circuit court records.

In the complaint filed with the court, Neal alleges the village and Aquanuts did not comply with public bidding laws. In the memo of understanding between the village and the Aquanuts, the complaint states, the village acknowledges the improvements being paid for by the village’s $100,000 would be subject to public bidding, but that the improvements contributed by the Aquanuts did not have to be bid because they were donations. Neal’s lawsuit challenged that conclusion.

The Aquanauts first presented the proposal in January. The plan called for the seating area at Lance Park to be reconstructed to be larger and parallel to the lake shore instead of curved, install a new main pier, upgrade electrical and shoreline reconstruction, install sound towers and upgrade landscaping and plant new trees for shade.

All of the work was estimated to cost about $400,000. The Aquanuts raised funds and also received commitments for substantial “sweat equity” donations and a $100,000 grant from The Clinton Family Fund. That grant was contingent on the village matching that amount and the village committing to long-term use of the park by the Aquanuts.

The village had planned to use park impact fees to fund its $100,000 contribution. Those funds can only be used for park improvements.

In April, the Village Board agreed to a memo of understanding with the Aquanuts water ski show team aimed at formalizing how the project would work.

Neal filed suit in August. Later that month, the Aquanuts announced at a Village Board meeting that they were withdrawing the project. The Village Board terminated the MOU in September.

Neal’s lawsuit continued, however until the dismissal in court on Dec. 2.

The Aquanuts are a ski show team that performs free shows on Lake Mary off of Lance Park throughout the summer. The team also competes in competitions.