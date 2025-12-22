Horses die in crash in Bristol

Six horses that had escaped from their enclosure died from a motor vehicle crash early Monday morning in Bristol.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and multiple horses in the roadway on December 22nd, 2025, at approximately 4:14 a.m., near the intersection of County Trunk Highway WG and County Trunk Highway MB.

The operator of the vehicle, a 67-year-old male from Antioch, Illinois, was traveling eastbound en route to work in Kenosha when the crash occurred. He was the sole occupant of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup truck. Although the vehicle sustained significant damage and experienced full airbag deployment, the driver was not injured. The truck was towed from the scene.

Deputies observed no signs of impairment, and speed is not believed to have been a contributing factor. The crash occurred along a dark stretch of roadway.

The horses involved belonged to a local resident. Investigators determined the horses had escaped from a fenced enclosure on the property and entered the roadway prior to the collision. Five horses died at the scene as a result of the crash. A sixth horse was later humanely euthanized by the owner due to injuries sustained.

The owners removed the deceased animals from the roadway using heavy equipment and will handle burial and disposal on their farm property. One of the six stables on the property was found to have fence damage consistent with the horses’ escape. The property houses approximately 28 horses.

The roadway was closed for approximately one and a half hours while deputies secured the scene and ensured public safety. Citations related to animals at large remain pending further investigation during daylight hours.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their patience during the roadway closure and reminds motorists to use caution when traveling rural roadways, particularly during nighttime and early morning hours.

STATEMENT FROM SHERIFF DAVID ZOERNER: “This was a tragic incident for everyone involved. We are grateful that the driver was not injured, and our thoughts are with the horse owners following this significant loss. Rural roadways can present unexpected hazards, especially in low-visibility conditions. Our deputies responded quickly to secure the scene and protect the public, and the investigation will continue to ensure all factors are appropriately addressed.”