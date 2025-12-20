Kenosha Community Foundation accepting applications for grants for non-profits offering arts or natural world programs

Through Jan. 16, 2026, the Kenosha Community Foundation (KCF) is accepting applications from nonprofits from its CBK Small Grant program, seeking to provide funds to groups offering programs in the arts or those programs that foster an understanding of our natural world. CBK Small Grants will support cross-cultural and multi-generational

programs in both areas, whenever possible.

To apply for a 2026 CBK Small Grant, complete the online form at bit.ly/2026CBK – a link to the online grant application form can also be found on KCF’s website – www.kenoshafoundation.org.

New for 2026, thanks to a generous donation from the family of the late Robert (Bob) Schneider, KCF plans to award one CBK Small Grant in honor of its former Executive Director, extending one award to a project that includes music or a musical element.

“Bob loved music of all types – everything from avant-garde jazz to classical,” says Amy Greil, KCF Executive Director. “During his time at KCF, Bob supported numerous concerts, recitals and music events, including concerts of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and the creation of UW-Parkside’s Jazz Week. We are proud to honor Bob’s musical legacy with this grant.”

The CBK Small Grants program was created in 2019 by the donors of two of the Foundation’s field-of-interest endowment funds:

The Clark-Barber Family Fund endowment – a fund established in 2017 by Kenosha residents Tom and Ruth Barber Clark.

The Kubasiewicz Family Trust endowment – a fund established in 2012 by Salem Lakes resident Tom Targos in honor of his late mother Irene Kubasiewicz Targos.

In 2025, KCF awarded seven CBK grants totaling $6,000.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families, and business organizations. The Foundation manages over $17 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $1M in grants and scholarships to Kenosha area nonprofit

organizations and students.