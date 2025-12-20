A word from our sponsors: Dec. 20, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival names nine finalists for 2026 run at Sixth Street Theatre RACINE — Over Our Head Players has selected nine short comedies for its “2026 Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival,” with performances scheduled across five weekends beginning Feb. 6 at the Sixth Street Theatre in downtown Racine. The annual festival drew 812 script submissions from playwrights in 43 states and 17 countries, the organization said. Scripts were […] Racine County Eye Staff

Justice Department faces deadline to release files on Epstein sex trafficking investigation WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department faces a Friday deadline to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and wealthy financier known for his connections to some of the world’s most influential people, including Donald Trump, who as president had tried to keep the files sealed. This story also appeared in Associated Press […] Associated Press

Meet Percey: Featured Pet for December 19, 2025 Percey is a 4-year-old kitty with green eyes and brown and white fur. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Sweet Kitty Her foster family shared that she’s a sweet little lady who loves to be pampered with full-body massages! She’s a calm, tolerant kitty who will happily spend her […] Racine County Eye Staff

As energy-hungry data centers loom, Wisconsin ratepayers owe $1 billion on shuttered power plants By some measures, the Pleasant Prairie Power Plant, once regarded locally as an “iconic industrial landmark,” had a good run. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Opened in 1980 near Lake Michigan in Kenosha County, it became Wisconsin’s largest generating plant, burning enough Wyoming coal, some 13,000 tons a day, to provide electricity for up […] Tom Kertscher and Paul Kiefer