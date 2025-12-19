Units responding for crash in New Munster

At about 12:49 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the area of Highways 50 and KD.
Per dispatch: Smell of natural gas reported in area.
