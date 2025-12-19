Emily Alber named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2025 Dean’s List

Dec 19th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Emily Alber of Twin Lakes has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Summer 2025 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: College news.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives