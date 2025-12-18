Jaime Salas studies in Mexico

During the Fall 2025 semester, Carthage College student Jaime (JJ) Salas from Salem studied abroad in Mexico. Salas is majoring in Criminal Justice and Spanish.

As part of its liberal arts curriculum, Carthage offers students the opportunity to study abroad during a month-long J-term, as well as semester or year-long experiences. Students majoring in a foreign language are typically required to study abroad in a country where the target language is spoken for at least a semester.

Founded in 1847, Carthage is located on the shore of Lake Michigan in Kenosha. www.carthage.edu