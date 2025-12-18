A word from our sponsors: Froedtert South welcomes back Dr. Goya Raikar

RACINE, WI – A baby and an adult were treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the upper unit of a duplex on Howe Street, one of two residential fires the Racine Fire Department (RFD) responded to on Dec. 17. According to a press release from RFD, the first […]
RAYMOND, WI — The future of open enrollment in the Raymond School District remains under discussion after board members reviewed updated enrollment data and policy information during their Dec. 15 meeting. No changes were made, but the board will almost certainly revisit the topic at a Jan. 5 workshop and will vote Jan. 19 on […]
RACINE, WI – A sweeping reset of the City of Racine’s Business Improvement District boards — particularly the Downtown BID (#1) — moved forward after a lengthy and at times contentious City Council debate. Downtown business owners and longtime board members clashed with city leaders over transparency, continuity, and control. While Mayor Cory Mason’s appointments […]
RACINE, WI — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who was caught in crossfire last July in Racine. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, Lance Moore Jr. was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, in Wynne, Arkansas. The arrest […]
RACINE, WI — Rogelio “Roy” Hernandez found a second chance behind the barber’s chair. Hernandez, 40, enrolled at Gateway Technical College in August 2020 for an eight-month barber program, hoping to become a professional in a trade he learned years back. “I needed to change my life, and I like to speak with people. And […]