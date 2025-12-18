A word from our sponsors: Froedtert South welcomes back Dr. Goya Raikar

Fire in Racine: Baby, adult suffer minor smoke inhalation in one of two incidents in Racine on Dec. 17 RACINE, WI – A baby and an adult were treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the upper unit of a duplex on Howe Street, one of two residential fires the Racine Fire Department (RFD) responded to on Dec. 17. According to a press release from RFD, the first […] Heather Asiyanbi

Raymond School Board will discuss and vote on whether to accept open enrollment at January 19 meeting RAYMOND, WI — The future of open enrollment in the Raymond School District remains under discussion after board members reviewed updated enrollment data and policy information during their Dec. 15 meeting. No changes were made, but the board will almost certainly revisit the topic at a Jan. 5 workshop and will vote Jan. 19 on […] Heather Asiyanbi

Downtown Racine BID board reset approved after lengthy and contentious debate RACINE, WI – A sweeping reset of the City of Racine’s Business Improvement District boards — particularly the Downtown BID (#1) — moved forward after a lengthy and at times contentious City Council debate. Downtown business owners and longtime board members clashed with city leaders over transparency, continuity, and control. While Mayor Cory Mason’s appointments […] Denise Lockwood

Suspect arrested in fatal July 2025 shooting that killed innocent bystander RACINE, WI — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman who was caught in crossfire last July in Racine. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, Lance Moore Jr. was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16, in Wynne, Arkansas. The arrest […] Heather Asiyanbi