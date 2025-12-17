Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District to have operational referendum on April 7, 2026 ballot

Voters in the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District will see an operational referendum on the April 7, 2026 ballot after action by the School Board Tuesday.

The board approved a resolutions seeking authority to exceed the state-imposed tax levy limit “by $1,100,000 for the 2026-2027 school year, and by $1,900,000 per year for three years, beginning with the 2027-2028 school year and ending with the 2029-2030 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to maintaining educational programming, safety and facilities” and another to hold a referendum election.

The operational referendum resolutions were approved by unanimous vote, said Tracy Donich, district administrator.

Here’s the text of a news release distributed Wednesday:

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District Board of Education voted on December 16 to place a four-year, non-recurring operational referendum on the April 7, 2026 spring election ballot. The referendum will ask voters to consider additional local revenue authority to help the District maintain operations. The District is facing ongoing financial pressures as state funding has not kept pace with inflation, rising operational costs, and underfunded mandates. In addition, approximately $1.4 million in existing local referendum authority will expire at the end of the 2026-27 school year. Without voter approval, District revenue would decline significantly, impacting the ability to sustain current programs and services. If approved, the referendum would allow the District to replace expiring community-supported funding and help address ongoing state-level funding gaps affecting core operating costs. “A renewed operating referendum would provide four years of stable funding to maintain the educational programming and services that our students rely on,” said Tracy Donich, District Administrator. “Without action, District revenue will drop significantly below what is needed to maintain educational programming, safety, and facilities.” This operational referendum funding would expire after the 2029–30 school year. The District will share additional

information with the community in advance of the April election. More information will also be available at twc.k12.wi.us Voting information, including registration and absentee voting, is available at myvote.wi.gov.

The district last had an operational referendum in 2022, which passed.