Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Dec. 17, 2025

Dec 17th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

  • Appoint Kim Lewis of Levinson Law as Municipal Attorney and prosecuting attorney
  • Authorize the Village Administrator to reimburse SMMFLP Limited Partnership for tax incentive district #2 public infrastructure improvements
  • Authorize Village Administrator to reimburse Bear Development for tax incentive district #2 public infrastructure improvements, associated with the Lakeland Station commercial development
  • Authorize village staff to pay Cicchini Asphalt for pavement repair associated with municipal water main break.
  • Authorize village staff to pay SCADA system repair invoice from Allan ICS Inc.
  • Authorize Village Administrator to issue village purchase order #5252 to Allan ICS for the replacement of SCADA system PLC batteries
  • Authorize Village Administrator to issue village purchase order 5256 to Limb Walkers tree service to remove 25 compromised village owned trees using the April 2024 contract pricing

The full agenda is available here.

