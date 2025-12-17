Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Dec. 17, 2025

Hard Candy Christmas: How Racine Contributed to the Candy Cane Among its many productions and manufacturers, Racine has a sweeter entry perfect for the holiday season: the iconic candy cane. This striped sugar stick is beloved by children and adults alike and now comes in different candy flavors and an array of colors. According to an article written by Preservation Racine in 2002, the Racine […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Racine Theatre Guild sets January auditions for “Girl on the Train,” “The Hobbit” RACINE — Racine Theatre Guild is holding January auditions for two upcoming productions — the thriller “The Girl on the Train” and the family-friendly adventure “The Hobbit” — with casting open to a range of ages and experience levels, the organization announced. Auditions for “The Girl on the Train” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Jean’s Jazz series returns Jan. 10 as Racine Theatre Guild launches 26th season RACINE — The Jean’s Jazz Series at the Racine Theatre Guild begins its 26th season Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, with performances by Infusion and De La Buena, organizers announced. The concert is scheduled at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Infusion is described by the Theatre Guild as a jazz, rock and funk ensemble […] Racine County Eye Staff

Construction manager approved for Gilmore Fine Arts updates project RACINE, WI – The construction manager for the Gilmore Fine Arts School update project was approved at Monday’s Racine Unified School Board meeting. Scherrer Construction Company, Inc. was the approved contractor for the $6,117,181 project. Bloom Companies is the architect, and construction is expected to begin in summer 2026 and be completed by summer 2027, […] Grant Ritchey