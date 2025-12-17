Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Dec. 17, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Appoint Kim Lewis of Levinson Law as Municipal Attorney and prosecuting attorney
- Authorize the Village Administrator to reimburse SMMFLP Limited Partnership for tax incentive district #2 public infrastructure improvements
- Authorize Village Administrator to reimburse Bear Development for tax incentive district #2 public infrastructure improvements, associated with the Lakeland Station commercial development
- Authorize village staff to pay Cicchini Asphalt for pavement repair associated with municipal water main break.
- Authorize village staff to pay SCADA system repair invoice from Allan ICS Inc.
- Authorize Village Administrator to issue village purchase order #5252 to Allan ICS for the replacement of SCADA system PLC batteries
- Authorize Village Administrator to issue village purchase order 5256 to Limb Walkers tree service to remove 25 compromised village owned trees using the April 2024 contract pricing