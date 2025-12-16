Units responding to crash in Paris

Dec 16th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:36 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways 45 and 142 in Paris.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries uncertain.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond with an ambulance.

