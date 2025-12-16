Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 16, 2025

High School Basketball Roundup: St. Catherine’s boys, Union Grove girls earn key basketball wins Catholic Central junior Sam Fait scored 52 points in a losing effort Thursday night, and Burlington sophomore Whitney Schmidt poured in 40 points Saturday morning in performances that highlight a week of standout individual performances across Racine County high school basketball. In two highly anticipated rivalry matchups on Tuesday night, the St. Catherine’s boys team […] Matt Hardesty

Fake electors: Wisconsin judge rules Trump aides must face trial in 2020 scheme MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge ruled Monday there is enough evidence to proceed to trial in a felony forgery case against an attorney and an aide to President Donald Trump for their role in the 2020 fake elector scheme. This story also appeared in Associated Press The charges relate to attempts by the former aides […] Scott Bauer

A century after pioneering work release, Wisconsin corrections officials don’t track how many prisoners participate Most of the jobs available to Wisconsin prisoners are paid not in dollars, but cents. Minimum wage laws don’t apply behind bars, so some people scrub toilets for less than a quarter an hour. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org But one type of job lets people leave prison for the day to earn the […] Natalie Yahr The Cap Times

ACA health insurance premiums on the rise: 275,000 Wisconsinites at risk as key tax credits expire Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites – many of whom live in Racine County – buy their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, and they could see major premium hikes starting in 2026. In an article from Wisconsin Watch, it is noted that about 275,000 residents in Wisconsin currently benefit from expanded federal […] Heather Asiyanbi