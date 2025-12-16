Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 16, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Kenosha County Fair Association Inc., 30820 111th Street Wilmot, WI 53192-0096 (Owner), Jennifer Hesse, PO Box 96, Wilmot, WI 53192 (Agent), requesting to amend a previously approved Conditional Use Permit in the PR-1 Park-Recreational District on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-303-1261
- Request from Bear Development for preliminary discussions on Brenner Fields regarding the formation of a Tax Incremental District
- 2025 Tax Collection Update
- Administrator Transition Update
- Status of boundary agreement with Paddock Lake, expiration thereof and negotiations
- Closed session for: Conferring with legal counsel concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved), specifically regarding claims with the Village of Paddock Lake over contractual rights, remedies and obligations for the heavy rescue fire truck; and the status of the boundary agreement between Village of Salem Lakes and the Village of Paddock Lake, expiring on December 20, 2026,