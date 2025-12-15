Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 15, 2025

Dec 15th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agedna items include:

  • Consideration of a motion to approve a Collective Bargaining Agreement with Teamsters 200 (Public Works and Sewer).
  • Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution R2025-12-1 to Appoint Election Inspectors for the 2026-2027 Term.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding Task Order #24 from Town and County for the 2026 Road Project and Storm Sewer Improvements.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding amending the Village’s Downed Mailbox Policy mailbox reimbursement amount.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding a new truck for the Sewer Department.

The full agenda is available here.

