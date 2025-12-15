Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Dec. 15, 2025

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of December 12th, 2025 Each week, Racine County Eye rounds up the five most-read stories our readers couldn’t stop clicking. Whether you missed a headline or want a quick refresher, this weekly snapshot highlights the biggest local news from the past week—take a moment to catch up on what mattered most. Top Stories Conclusion: Stay tuned for more stories […] Racine County Eye Staff

New UW-Madison major will teach students to bridge partisan divides At a time when American politics are increasingly polarized and partisan, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is launching a new undergraduate major focused on working across those divides to create evidence-based public policy. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The public policy major, debuting in fall 2026, is the first undergraduate major from the La Follette […] Natalie Yahr The Cap Times

Sen. Ron Johnson asks DOJ to investigate Wisconsin judge in former Trump attorney’s case MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson asked the U.S. Department of Justice this week to investigate allegations made by a former attorney for President Donald Trump in Wisconsin that a judge overseeing his felony case is guilty of misconduct and must step aside. This story also appeared in Associated Press The judge on Tuesday […] Scott Bauer

These tacos aren’t humble — they’re arrogant RACINE, WI — Brittany Nicholson knows her tacos are arrogant – and she wants to keep it that way. Nicholson of Arrogant Tacos, a food truck, has been owned and operated for over a year. Her food is defined by bold flavors, with seasoning packed into the taco shell and the meat — either chicken […] Grant Ritchey