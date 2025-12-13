A word from our sponsors: Dec. 13, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

New UW-Madison major will teach students to bridge partisan divides At a time when American politics are increasingly polarized and partisan, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is launching a new undergraduate major focused on working across those divides to create evidence-based public policy. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The public policy major, debuting in fall 2026, is the first undergraduate major from the La Follette […] Natalie Yahr The Cap Times

Sen. Ron Johnson asks DOJ to investigate Wisconsin judge in former Trump attorney’s case MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson asked the U.S. Department of Justice this week to investigate allegations made by a former attorney for President Donald Trump in Wisconsin that a judge overseeing his felony case is guilty of misconduct and must step aside. This story also appeared in Associated Press The judge on Tuesday […] Scott Bauer

These tacos aren’t humble — they’re arrogant RACINE, WI — Brittany Nicholson knows her tacos are arrogant – and she wants to keep it that way. Nicholson of Arrogant Tacos, a food truck, has been owned and operated for over a year. Her food is defined by bold flavors, with seasoning packed into the taco shell and the meat — either chicken […] Grant Ritchey

Meet Howie: Featured Pet for December 12, 2025 Howie is a 3-year-old pup with brown eyes and brown and white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Snuggle buddy This sweet and friendly boy enjoys outdoor playtime and snuggling up with a warm, cozy blanket. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs at WHS, he’s been neutered, […] Racine County Eye Staff