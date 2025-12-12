Omission means revised Salem Lakes village tax bills going out next week

Note: Information was added to this story from its original version. — DH

Salem Lakes property owners will be getting a revised tax bill next week.

An omission of tax needed for the Salem Business Park Tax Increment District was the cause of the problem, a notice sent via email from the village treasurer said.

The nature of the omission means the village tax due will be higher in the revised bill than in the bill sent out this week, Jay Shambeau, interim village administrator said.

While only the village tax line was in error, property owners will receive a full revised tax bill, Shambeau said.

Treasurer Kristen Hedlund said in an email to westofthei.com, that “Along with the email notification that was sent out, we have also made a social media post on Facebook. There is also a copy of the insert letter that will be included with the new tax bill, here at Village Hall. The copy is posted out on our drop box, on the front door and at our front counters.”

While revised bills will be sent next week, the due dates for payment remain the same, the notice said.

Here is the full text of the village’s notice from Treasurer Kristen Hedlund regarding the situation:

The Village of Salem Lakes is issuing revised property tax bills after a calculation error was discovered in this year’s mill rate related to the Salem Business Park Tax Increment District (TID), which was inadvertently omitted in the initial computation. The resulting shortfall has caused the need to reissue all property tax bills. Tax bills are being recalculated and will be reposted to the County website and mailed to residents early next week. If you have already submitted a payment, the amount paid will be applied to your revised balance.



The remaining balance is still due by the usual deadlines. 1st Installment due: January 31, 2026 2nd Installment due: July 31, 2026 We sincerely apologize for this mistake and any inconvenience it may cause. We appreciate you’re understanding and patience as we work to correct this issue. Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions.