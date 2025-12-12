Cold weather advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 6 p.m., Saturday to 10 a.m., Sunday.

The latest, local NWS forecast says we could see a high temperature of 7 and a low of -6 during the advisory period. Wind chill values during the day could be as low as -15 and -25 during the night.

The advisory states: The low temps and wind chills “could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.” It advises to “use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside.”

By Tuesday of next week high temps could be in the mid 30s and a little over 40 on Wednesday.