A word from our sponsors: 2025 St. Alphonsus Cookie Walk is Dec. 13

Boys High School Basketball: St. Catherine’s outlasts Lutheran 75-74 in thriller JOHN F. McGUIRE GYMNASIUM – Even ahead of one of the most anticipated games of the season, St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson had jokes. The fifth-year head coach of Racine’s most storied basketball program went up to senior guard EJ Vinson, one of the top quarterbacks in the state, who is also a respectable athlete […] Matt Hardesty

‘We don’t turn anyone away’: Wisconsin’s free clinics fill gaps as thousands expected to go uninsured Cars filled the small parking lot outside of Milwaukee’s Cross Lutheran Church on a recent Monday afternoon. The church’s pews sat empty, but downstairs visitors waited around folding tables. Not to hear a sermon, but to see a volunteer physician. Staff and volunteers walked patients past a row of dividers used to separate the “waiting […] Addie Costello

Senate rejects extension of health care subsidies as costs are set to rise for millions of Americans WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Thursday rejected legislation to extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, essentially guaranteeing that millions of Americans will see a steep rise in costs at the beginning of the year. This story also appeared in Associated Press As Republicans and Democrats have failed to find compromise, senators voted on two partisan bills instead […] Associated Press

A new era at Racine Park: Panthers announce new coaching staff RACINE, WI — A new chapter in Washington Park High School football has officially begun. With the hiring of Marquan Holloway as head coach, the Panthers are entering a modern, energized, and motivated new era — one built on discipline, toughness, and hometown pride. Holloway is a Racine native, U.S. Navy veteran, and respected defensive […] Nick Payne