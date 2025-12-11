A word from our sponsor: Westosha Sports Complex Holiday Break Baseball Camp

Dec 11th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid advertisement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

 Join us for this year’s Holiday Break Baseball Camp at Westosha Sports Complex!

Key Focus Points:

  • Hitting drills that will have you knocking it out of the park!
  • Pitching fundamentals to perfect your game on the mound
  • Proper warm-up routines to stay injury-free and at your best!
  • Fielding skills that will make you an infield and outfield star!
  • End of camp wiffle ball game

Camp Dates: Dec 22nd, 23rd, & 26th

Location: Westosha Sports Complex

Cost: $150 per Participant

AGE GROUPS/TIMES:

7yr-9yr GROUP STARTS  (9:00AM-10:30AM).  SIGN UP HERE

10yr-13yr GROUP STARTS (10:30AM-12:00PM).   SIGN UP HERE

