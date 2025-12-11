2025 Randall Fire Department Breakfast with Santa is Dec. 14

From the 2024 event /WOTI photo

The Town of Randall Fire Department will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 14 at Station No. 2 in Bassett.

Come give Santa your Christmas wish list; bring your own camera for photos. Enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice prepared by the department’s firefighters and emergency medical responders.

The event is free, however donations to the fire department are accepted. Donations of non-perishable food items also will be accepted for the local food pantry.

Randall Fire Station No. 2 is located at 9575 336th Ave., the corner of Highway F and Highway KD-south.