Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Dec. 10, 2025

Dec 10th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • Road design and improvements agreement with Ruekert Mielke, discussion and possible action if any.
  • Increase of cemetery plot marking fees, discussion, consideration, and action.
  • Review possible renewals of pier slip leases for 2026. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Cost of annual boat launch and commercial launch permits. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.

