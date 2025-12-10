Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Dec. 10, 2025

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Road design and improvements agreement with Ruekert Mielke, discussion and possible action if any.
- Increase of cemetery plot marking fees, discussion, consideration, and action.
- Review possible renewals of pier slip leases for 2026. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Cost of annual boat launch and commercial launch permits. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.