Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Dec. 10, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).
Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.
Agenda items include:
- Community Library agreement
- Appointment of Kim Lewis of Lewis & Levinson
- Tax Incentive District municipal revenue obligation to Lakeland
- Tax Incentive District municipal revenue obligation to Bear Development
- Pavement repair invoice
- Wastewater treatment plant control system repairs and wastewater treatment plant control system quote
- Village managed tree removal quote