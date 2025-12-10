Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Dec. 10, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Community Library agreement

Appointment of Kim Lewis of Lewis & Levinson

Tax Incentive District municipal revenue obligation to Lakeland

Tax Incentive District municipal revenue obligation to Bear Development

Pavement repair invoice

Wastewater treatment plant control system repairs and wastewater treatment plant control system quote

Village managed tree removal quote

The full agenda is available here.