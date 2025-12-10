Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole Dec. 10, 2025

Dec 10th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

  • Community Library agreement
  • Appointment of Kim Lewis of Lewis & Levinson
  • Tax Incentive District municipal revenue obligation to Lakeland
  • Tax Incentive District municipal revenue obligation to Bear Development
  • Pavement repair invoice
  • Wastewater treatment plant control system repairs and wastewater treatment plant control system quote
  • Village managed tree removal quote

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Paddock Lake.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives