A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

High School Sports Roundup: Racine County Boys Basketball teams have statement week It was a crazy week for high school sports in Racine County, with all five winter sports in action for the first time. Waterford boys basketball hosted No. 1 Wauwatosa West on Tuesday night and pulled out a stunning win on a buzzer-beater hit by Caden Gustafson, then dominated Westosha Central and Whitnall over the […] Matt Hardesty

Week 4 High School Sports Schedule: Basketball showdowns highlight exciting week in Racine County One of the most anticipated games of the season will tip off Tuesday night when St. Catherine’s will host Racine Lutheran in boys basketball. The two teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Bound Wisconsin/Zaleski Sports Coaches Poll and have played some of the most exciting basketball games in the city over […] Matt Hardesty

PRCS releases volleyball matchups for Dec. 10–18 across multiple leagues RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services has posted a weekly volleyball schedule listing matchups from December 10 through December 18 across several leagues, with games set at multiple courts and start times ranging from early evening to late-night play. The schedule includes contests in the Wednesday West, Thursday Topaz Volleyball, Monday Coed Volleyball, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Ruthie Hawkins, 78, of Kenosha – Obituary Ruthie Hawkins, “Dot,” 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. She was born in Rosedale, Mississippi, on April 5, 1947, to Willie and Lettie Jackson. At age 10, her family moved to Kenosha, where she received her education through the Kenosha Unified School District. Early Life Hawkins spent her childhood in Rosedale before relocating […] Racine County Eye Staff