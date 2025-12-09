Warmer temps, variable precipitation in forecast; single digit temps for weekend

Western Kenosha County is expected to see some warmer temperatures and precipitation from snow to rain and combinations of the two over the next couple of days.

High temperatures should be 32 Tuesday and Wednesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Also expected are periods of snow and rain/snow, especially overnight Tuesday. New snow accumulation overnight Tuesday is expected to be less than one half inch.

Snow could continue into Wednesday morning. After temperatures in the 30s early, temps should start falling Wednesday with a low of 9 expected Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday should see high temperatures in the 20s with low in single digits.

A real cool down should come over the weekend with high temperatures of 7 and 8 for Saturday and Sunday respectively.