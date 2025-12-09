Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting Dec. 9, 2025

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in the Upper Commons at the school.
The board will meet in executive session at 4:40 p.m. in the pincipal’s conference room. The regular bopard meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Agenda items include:
Motion to move to contemplated closed session to discuss and take action, if appropriate, on administrative contracts and support staff compensation.
- Recognition of Fall State Qualifiers
- June 2026 Early Graduation Requests
- 2025-26 Career and Technical Education Update
- Stakeholder Engagement District Goal Update
- Southeast Virtual Academy Update
- 2026-27 Enrollment Planning Discussion
- District Administrator 2026-2028 Contract
- Approval of Administrative Contracts