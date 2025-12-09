Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting Dec. 9, 2025

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in the Upper Commons at the school.

The board will meet in executive session at 4:40 p.m. in the pincipal’s conference room. The regular bopard meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Agenda items include:

Motion to move to contemplated closed session to discuss and take action, if appropriate, on administrative contracts and support staff compensation.

Recognition of Fall State Qualifiers

June 2026 Early Graduation Requests

2025-26 Career and Technical Education Update

Stakeholder Engagement District Goal Update

Southeast Virtual Academy Update

2026-27 Enrollment Planning Discussion

District Administrator 2026-2028 Contract

Approval of Administrative Contracts

The full agenda is available here.