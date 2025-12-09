A word from our sponsors: Horbach Chiropractic welcomes Dr. Chandler Hoffner

PRCS releases volleyball matchups for Dec. 10–18 across multiple leagues RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services has posted a weekly volleyball schedule listing matchups from December 10 through December 18 across several leagues, with games set at multiple courts and start times ranging from early evening to late-night play. The schedule includes contests in the Wednesday West, Thursday Topaz Volleyball, Monday Coed Volleyball, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Ruthie Hawkins, 78, of Kenosha – Obituary Ruthie Hawkins, “Dot,” 78, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. She was born in Rosedale, Mississippi, on April 5, 1947, to Willie and Lettie Jackson. At age 10, her family moved to Kenosha, where she received her education through the Kenosha Unified School District. Early Life Hawkins spent her childhood in Rosedale before relocating […] Racine County Eye Staff

William Willis Jr., 42, of Racine – Obituary William Willis Jr., 42, of Racine, was called home on Monday, December 1, 2025. He was born in Racine on April 13, 1983, to Angela Williams and William Willis Sr. Known to many as “Stee” and “BD,” Willis was deeply loved by family and friends. Early Life Willis grew up in Racine and remained closely […] Racine County Eye Staff

Roger Lester, 60, of Racine – Obituary Roger Lester, 60, of Racine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the home of his sister and brother-in-law. He was born in Racine on September 10, 1965, to Eddie Lee Lester and Frances Lee (Vance) Lester. Lester graduated from Washington Park High School in 1983 before beginning a distinguished 20-year career in […] Racine County Eye Staff