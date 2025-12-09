A word from our sponsors: 2025 St. Alphonsus Cookie Walk is Dec. 13

Boys High School Basketball: Top-ranked St. Catherine’s, No. 2 Racine Lutheran set for showdown after dominant wins STURTEVANT, Wis. – If there were any doubts that St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran might not live up to the hype of their No. 1 and No. 2 rankings this season, both silenced that quickly on Saturday night. Playing in the final two games of the I Am Legend Athletics Holiday Showcase at Case High […] Matt Hardesty

Gerrymandering is spreading across US states after Trump pushed for new congressional districts A push to reshape congressional voting districts, initiated by President Donald Trump, is sweeping across states as political parties vie for an edge in next year’s elections. This story also appeared in Associated Press Trump is hoping to buck historical trends of the president’s party losing seats in midterm elections. Republican state officials have responded to […] Associated Press

Elegance Unveiled expo brings wedding and quinceañera to Milaeger’s in Racine RACINE, WI — For those planning a wedding or quinceañera, 2026’s Elegance Unveiled: Wisconsin’s Ultimate Wedding and Quinceanera Expo is a great one-stop shop to get information on the planning process. The free expo will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 21at Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Avenue, bringing together top vendors that specialize […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Protecting Your Mental Well-Being During the Holidays December is known as ‘the most wonderful time of the year.’ However, if you’re one of the 21 million adults who suffer from depression, the holidays may bring on additional anxieties. According to doctors at Ascension Wisconsin, when stress is at its peak, the best thing you can do is stop and regroup to prevent […] Elise Tehan