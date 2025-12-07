Units responding for crash on I-94

At about 8:45 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District are responding to I-94 just south of Highway C for a crash.
Per dispatch: State Patrol on scene. Injuries being reported.
