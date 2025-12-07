A word from our sponsors: Dec. 7, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of December 5th, 2025 This weekly roundup highlights the five most-read Racine County Eye stories from the week of Dec. 5, 2025. Whether you missed a headline or want a quick catch-up, here are the stories readers couldn’t stop clicking—take a few minutes to get up to speed. Top Stories Conclusion: Stay tuned for more stories and local updates […] Racine County Eye Staff

MARK Rail Line replaces KRM plan and could significantly open job, business markets in Racine RACINE, WI — A new vision for passenger rail is on track in southeastern Wisconsin. The MARK Rail project—short for Milwaukee Area-Racine-Kenosha Passenger Rail—has officially launched, replacing the long-discussed KRM commuter rail proposal with a faster, more focused intercity rail plan connecting Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Chicago. The MARK Passenger Rail Commission held its inaugural […] Heather Asiyanbi

April 2026 Election: Nomination papers circulating now for office; here are the seats up for grabs RACINE COUNTY, WI —Voters will head to the ballot box next year for at least two statewide and several local races in the Spring 2026 spring election, including a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and positions on local school boards and village boards. All candidates for local office in Racine County must file nomination […] Heather Asiyanbi

Meet King: Featured Pet for December 5, 2025 King is a 9-month-old pup with brown eyes and brindle and white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Sweet boy This sweet and shy boy is playful and energetic once he’s comfortable. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs at WHS, he’s been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Meet […] Racine County Eye Staff