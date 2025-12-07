2025 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. tree lighting coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The downtown Christmas tree in Twin lakes is all lit and decorated now thanks to the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association.

The chamber hosted the official tree lighting Saturday evening.

This year, the chamber’s Trees on Parade, which took place Friday and Saturday, included two new contests, decorating large stars and ornaments.

Before the lighting, the tree was decked out with the large ornaments, decorated by community members. Members of the Twin Lakes Village Public Works Department, with Al Stolp in the bucket, did the hanging.

Then after Santa lit the tree the winning star from the Trees on Parade competition was placed at the top of the tree.

Here is video of the tree lighting moment:

Here are some more photos from the event: