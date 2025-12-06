Growing with Bristol lights up the holiday

Saturday at dusk Growing with Bristol held its light parade and tree lighting.

The parade wound from 81st St to Hansen Park. Part of the early route of the parade was free of sirens, horns, and loud noises.

This year’s theme was gingerbread.

Here is video of the parade:

Here is video from the tree lighting and fireworks:

Here are some more photos from the event:

The tree lighting had cookies and hot chocolate. There were some warming fires, and places to take your picture.

Parade winners were:

UTV Category: 1st: Laurie Krueger, 2nd: Ryan Nally, 3rd: Carl & Debbie Christenson.

Small Organization/Club:1st Place: Bristol Striver 4-H, 2nd Place: Westosha Kiwanis, 3rd Place: Illinois Wave 10u Softball team

Business:1st: Valleycroft Farms, 2nd: NextGen Construction, 3rd: Oddball Acres.