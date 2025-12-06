A word from our sponsors: Dec. 6, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

MARK Rail Line replaces KRM plan and could significantly open job, business markets in Racine RACINE, WI — A new vision for passenger rail is on track in southeastern Wisconsin. The MARK Rail project—short for Milwaukee Area-Racine-Kenosha Passenger Rail—has officially launched, replacing the long-discussed KRM commuter rail proposal with a faster, more focused intercity rail plan connecting Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Chicago. The MARK Passenger Rail Commission held its inaugural […] Heather Asiyanbi

April 2026 Election: Nomination papers circulating now for office; here are the seats up for grabs RACINE COUNTY, WI —Voters will head to the ballot box next year for at least two statewide and several local races in the Spring 2026 spring election, including a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and positions on local school boards and village boards. All candidates for local office in Racine County must file nomination […] Heather Asiyanbi

Meet King: Featured Pet for December 5, 2025 King is a 9-month-old pup with brown eyes and brindle and white fur. He is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Sweet boy This sweet and shy boy is playful and energetic once he’s comfortable. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs at WHS, he’s been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Meet […] Racine County Eye Staff

Navy Band Great Lakes to perform free holiday concert at UW-Parkside on Dec. 15 KENOSHA, Wis. — Navy Band Great Lakes will bring a free holiday concert to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Dec. 15, with a 7 p.m. performance scheduled at Bradford Concert Hall at The Rita, 900 Wood Road. According to an announcement from the band, the concert is designed as a family-friendly event featuring holiday selections […] Racine County Eye Staff