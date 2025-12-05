A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s 2025 Trees on Parade is Dec. 5 & 6; tree lighting Dec. 6

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Trees on Parade is back and more magical than ever! The theme this year is “Christmas Around The World”!

Join us December 5–6, 2025 at St. John’s Community Center in Twin Lakes for two days of holiday cheer, community spirit, and family fun. With craft and retail vendors, a whimsical Tree Decorating Contest, music, carols, and even a visit from Santa himself, this is your one-stop celebration to kick off the season!

New this year — Decorate a 16” foam ornament or wooden star and we’ll hang it at the Tree Lighting on Dec. 6! It will be displayed at St. John’s Church during the event! Sign up here: https://forms.gle/HNedHZqN8T3kBUBN7

Admission is just $2 for adults and $1 for kids 3 & over — and includes entry into door prize drawings! Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift, sipping hot cocoa, or singing along to your favorite carols, Trees on Parade is the ultimate small-town holiday tradition you don’t want to miss.

St. John’s Community Center, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, WI

Friday, Dec. 5 | 4:00–8:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 6 | 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Tree lighting downtown

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association will be hosting a tree lighting at Central Park downtown at the corner of Lake Avenue and Main Street.

The event starts at 6 p.m. The DJ will bring the holiday energy, Brooke’s Soda Hut will be serving up festive drinks, and the tree will be decorated with ornaments created by YOU — neighbors, families, kids, businesses… all adding a piece of themselves to something we share And when that winning star is placed on top… it represents all of us. A town full of people who care, who show up, who keep choosing connection and joy, year after year. Come stand together, sip something warm, listen to music, and feel what happens when a whole community leans into the light.