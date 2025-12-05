A word from our sponsors: Horbach Chiropractic welcomes Dr. Chandler Hoffner

Note: This is a paid announcement from Horbach Chiropractic — DH

Dr. Chandler Hoffner has joined the staff at Horbach Chiropractic in Trevor.

Dr. Hoffner is a Michigan native and a graduate of Central Michigan University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Science in 2010. He went on to receive his Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) degree from the National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois, in August 2023.

Before pursuing a career in chiropractic care, Dr. Hoffner spent over a decade in the explosives industry, gaining unique experiences that helped shape his work ethic and dedication. In 2019, he made the life-changing decision to follow his passion for health and wellness by transitioning into the field of Chiropractic Medicine.

Dr. Hoffner and his wife, Alexis, have since relocated to Wisconsin to be closer to family and friends—and, of course, to support their favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. Outside of the clinic, he enjoys golfing, traveling, and spending time on the water whenever he can.

Make an appointment with Dr. Hoffner today at 262-862-6001

Horbach Chiropractic is located at 12027 Antioch Road, Trevor, WI.