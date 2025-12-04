Christ Lutheran Church to host free Christmas concert on Dec. 6

Dec 4th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Christ Lutheran Church will host a free Christmas concert Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., featuring Riverport Chorus, Alleluia Bell Choir and Common Thread,

Christ Lutheran Church is located at 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake.

