Christ Lutheran Church to host free Christmas concert on Dec. 6

McMynn Tower named nuisance property after more than 800 calls in three years; manager submits plan to Racine police for review RACINE, WI — The McMynn Tower was declared a nuisance property in November 2025 because it has generated an excessive number of police responses within 60 days, and owners are required to come up with a plan to address the issues. McMynn Tower is Section 8, affordable housing for seniors and persons with disabilities, according […] Grant Ritchey

Devonte Carraway trial: Supervising doctor during 2025 Joseph Lee autopsy will be allowed to testify RACINE, WI — The trial for Devonte Carraway, the man accused of killing fellow inmate Joseph Lee inside the Racine County Jail, is set to begin Tuesday, Dec. 9 in Racine County Circuit Court. In a new development, Carraway may also be tried that same week for a separate 2023 attempted homicide case. Carraway faces […] Heather Asiyanbi

Local shoppers show strong support for small businesses even as national Black Friday, Cyber Monday spending hits new records Heather Asiyanbi

Kris Kringle Tour returns to downtown Racine on Dec. 13 with kringle samples, Santa visits RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation will host its eighth annual Kris Kringle Tour on Saturday, Dec. 13, offering free kringle samples at more than 30 downtown locations and a slate of family activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, presented in partnership with Reefpoint Brew House, Hotel Verdant, O&H Danish Bakery, Enjoy […] Racine County Eye Staff