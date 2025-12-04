A word from our sponsors: Union Grove Methodist Church to host Christmas Open House Dec. 6

Operation North Pole 2025: Santa visits Racine County about holiday safety Santa recently took a break from his busy Christmas schedule to visit the Racine County Emergency Operations Center at the William L. McReynolds Law Enforcement Center and carry out Operation North Pole. Operation North Pole is the annual trip where Santa shares his Christmas Eve route with public safety officials so they will be aware […] Lorenzo Santos

Racine advocate pushes for Boys & Girls Club to aid youth Editor’s Note: This article has been updated. RACINE, WI — When Nalah McWhorter noticed Racine was left out of the loop when it came to a Boys & Girls Club, she didn’t just move on, she decided to try and do something about it. McWhorter, a Racine native and community advocate, wrote in a Change.org […] Grant Ritchey

Kentay Varnell: Guiding athletes from high school dreams to professional success Racine native Kentay Varnell began his journey in the sports industry in 2000, organizing charity events for former NBA star Nick Van Exel, and later for local athletes like Brandon Morris. His defining moment came when a family reached out about helping their son, a wide receiver at Kansas State who played with Josh Freeman. […] Nick Payne

Literacy crisis? 36% of Wisconsin students labeled ‘at-risk’ after first year of screenings The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released data on the first year of annual literacy screenings this week, finding about 36% of 4K through third-grade students fell below the 25th percentile for reading. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Wisconsin Act 20, a 2023 law that made major changes to literacy education in the […] Baylor Spears