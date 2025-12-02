Units responding to crash in Bristol

Dec 2nd, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:52 a.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a possible crash at Highways 45 and C in Bristol.

Per dispatch: One car off the road. Unknown if this this is a crash or if there are injuries.

