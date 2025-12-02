A word from our sponsors: Westosha Sports Complex Holiday Break Baseball Camp

Note: The following is a paid advertisement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH
Join us for this year’s Holiday Break Baseball Camp at Westosha Sports Complex!
Key Focus Points:
- Hitting drills that will have you knocking it out of the park!
- Pitching fundamentals to perfect your game on the mound
- Proper warm-up routines to stay injury-free and at your best!
- Fielding skills that will make you an infield and outfield star!
- End of camp wiffle ball game
Camp Dates: Dec 22nd, 23rd, & 26th
Location: Westosha Sports Complex
Cost: $150 per Participant
AGE GROUPS/TIMES:
7yr-9yr GROUP STARTS (9:00AM-10:30AM). SIGN UP HERE
10yr-13yr GROUP STARTS (10:30AM-12:00PM). SIGN UP HERE