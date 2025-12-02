A word from our sponsors: Westosha Sports Complex Holiday Break Baseball Camp

UW-Parkside student Jerome Porter builds confidence and community through music SOMERS — UW-Parkside junior Jerome Porter is using music composition and performance to build confidence, develop his artistic voice and connect with the campus community, according to a university profile highlighting his experiences in the school’s music program. Porter, a trumpet player and composer born in Chicago and raised in Kenosha, said his first major […] Racine County Eye Staff

Week 3 High School Sports Scores & Schedule: Conference play tips off in busy week of hoops After Saturday’s blizzard canceled most of an exciting weekend of high school games, the boys and girls basketball seasons will continue with an exciting week of games. In boys basketball, Waterford has a busy week playing three quality opponents. The Wolverines will host defending WIAA Division 2 State Champion Wauwatosa West on Tuesday night, then […] Matt Hardesty

Site of St. Nicholas Church cleared for 4 Habitat for Humanity homes RACINE, WI — The former St. Nicholas Episcopal Church property at 2509 16th Street has been cleared for redevelopment, with construction of four affordable homes set to begin in 2026. According to City Housing Manager Veronica Seymour, the City of Racine is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build the new homes. The organization is […] Heather Asiyanbi

Golden Rondelle to host free Family Holiday Science Night on Dec. 9 RACINE — A free Family Holiday Science Night is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 9 at the Golden Rondelle Theater, featuring holiday-themed science demonstrations and audience participation as part of SC Johnson’s Community Interest Programs. The program will run from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost, according to the […] Racine County Eye Staff