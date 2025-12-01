Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Dec 1st, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:42 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 26900 block of Highway 50 in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: One rolled-over vehicle in westbound lanes.

