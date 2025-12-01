Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Dec. 1, 2025

More Christmas 2025 shopping will be done locally, spending surging to $1K+ As the Christmas holiday season begins, many Americans are preparing to spend several hundred to over a thousand dollars on gifts, decorations, and seasonal treats. According to a recent survey by Gallup, U.S. consumers expect to spend about $1,007 on holiday gifts this year. The Harris Poll for NerdWallet estimates the average planned spend per […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine County under winter storm warning, 6-10 inches of snow could create harzardous driving conditions SULLIVAN, WI — Racine County and most of Southeast Wisconsin is under a winter storm warning because a “long-duration” snow event is approaching that could dump between six and 10 inches of snow on affected areas. According to the National Weather Service, the winter storm warning begins at 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 29 and expires […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine County Eye gives thanks for the amazing year (so far) that has been 2025 RACINE, WI — Now that Thanksgiving food has been eaten and leftovers piled in the fridge, the Packers won, and the desserts have settled, the staff at Racine County Eye wanted to take this moment to give thanks of our own. Thanks starts at the top Denise Lockwood, CEO and Co-founder This Thanksgiving, I’m really […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine County Weekly Weather Forecast — November 27, 2025 RACINE COUNTY, WI — This week will be in the 50s and dropping to the 30s with showers expected on Wednesday morning. A gale watch has been issued for Wednesday at 6 a.m. until Thursday at 6 p.m. Racine is also under a storm warning today from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. causing high winds […] Racine County Eye Staff