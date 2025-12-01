Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Dec. 1, 2025

Dec 1st, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Swearing in of new Twin Lakes Police Department patrol Officer Zachary Zeyen.
  • Discussion regarding “Class B”/Class “B” Liquor & Fermented Malt Beverage License applications filed by: Sarab Investments LLC, d/b/a Aman’s Beer and Wine, 406 N. Lake Ave, Amandip Singh Gill, Agent; and ZAA Enterprises LLC, d/b/a Due Laghi Pizza, 405 N. Lake Ave, Michael Pusateri, Agent.
  • Discussion regarding the purchase of a new truck for the Sewer Department.

The full agenda is available here.

