A word from our sponsors: Union Grove Methodist Church to host Christmas Open House Dec. 6

Note: This is a paid announcement from Union Grove Methodist Church — DH

Union Grove Methodist Church will host a Christmas Open House on Dec. 6.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with free admission, free hot dogs, free popcorn and free beverages.

Entertainment will be provided by Union Grove High School Carolers and Jazz Band, Shepherds College and our Christmas music.

This event will be family friendly with kids cookie decorating, games, movie and craft making.

There also will be silent and pie auctions.

Union Grove Methodist Church is located at 906 12th Ave., Union Grove.

uniongrovemc.org