Units responding for crash in Slades Corners

Nov 30th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:50 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highway 50 and 400th Avenue in Slades Corners.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported.

