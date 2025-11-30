A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s 2025 Trees on Parade is Dec. 5 & 6

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH
Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Trees on Parade is back and more magical than ever! The theme this year is “Christmas Around The World”!
Join us December 5–6, 2025 at St. John’s Community Center in Twin Lakes for two days of holiday cheer, community spirit, and family fun. With craft and retail vendors, a whimsical Tree Decorating Contest, music, carols, and even a visit from Santa himself, this is your one-stop celebration to kick off the season!
New this year — Decorate a 16” foam ornament or wooden star and we’ll hang it at the Tree Lighting on Dec. 6! It will be displayed at St. John’s Church during the event! Sign up here: https://forms.gle/HNedHZqN8T3kBUBN7
Admission is just $2 for adults and $1 for kids 3 & over — and includes entry into door prize drawings! Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift, sipping hot cocoa, or singing along to your favorite carols, Trees on Parade is the ultimate small-town holiday tradition you don’t want to miss.
St. John’s Community Center, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, WI
Friday, Dec. 5 | 4:00–8:00 PM
Saturday, Dec. 6 | 10:00 AM–4:00 PM