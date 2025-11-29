UPDATE: Investigation of Bassett Road crash underway; man arrested at scene for obstructing deputies and contributing to KSOE drone crash

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (Note: westofthei.com does not include names of individuals connected with charges until they have been formally charged — DH):

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash that occurred on Friday, November 28th, 2025, at approximately 8:39 PM in the 34500 block of Basset Road.

According to initial reports, a 40-year-old woman was driving eastbound in a 2025 Nissan Rogue when her vehicle collided head-on with a large piece of farm equipment—a John Deere grain drill—being towed by a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford F-350. The woman was ejected during the crash. Flight for Life transported her to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with investigators. He was taken for a legal blood draw as part of standard procedure in serious crashes. At this stage, alcohol does not appear to have been a contributing factor.

Because of the severity of the crash, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to conduct a detailed reconstruction. While the team was working, a Deputy launched a drone to capture aerial images of the scene, with a second deputy serving as a spotter—a routine safety measure during drone operations.

During this time, a nearby resident began shining a flashlight toward the drone and at deputies. According to investigators, the man was given multiple commands to stop and was told several times to return inside his residence. He refused to comply and began yelling at deputies. His behavior led deputies to believe he was intoxicated.

When deputies attempted to address the disturbance, the man continued advancing toward them and actively resisted attempts to detain him. During the incident, the drone operator was forced to divert attention, causing the drone to collide with nearby trees and crash.

The man was arrested and is facing charges of Resisting and Obstructing, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Damage to Property.

The names of the drivers involved in the primary crash are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following statement:

“This was a very serious crash, and our investigators are working to determine exactly what led to it. Interfering with first responders during an active investigation creates unnecessary risks for everyone involved, and it will not be tolerated. Our priority is the safety of the community and the thorough completion of every investigation we conduct.”

No additional details are being released at this time.