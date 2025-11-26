Wind advisory issued; colder temps & snow too

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for an area of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect until 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Winds may reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high a 50 mph during the advisory period.

The advisory says:

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. … Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Temperatures also will be decidedly colder starting Wednesday and continuing through the foreseeable future. Expect highs in the low 30s and lows in the 20s for the balance of this week. With the wind, Wednesday wind chills overnight could be as low as 11. By Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures could be about 20 with single digit lows.

There’s also some snow headed our way.

Snow/rain mix is in the forecast for Wednesday. Then Saturday, the NWS is forecasting a 100 percent chance of snow, which “could be heavy at times.” No accumulation forecast available yet.