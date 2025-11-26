Units responding for investigation in Bristol

At about 8:03 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in thebarea of the 20800 block of 128th Street in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Smoke spotted in that area.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:03 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in thebarea of the 20800 block of 128th Street in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Smoke spotted in that area.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress