Units responding for investigation in Bristol

Nov 26th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:03 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in thebarea of the 20800 block of 128th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Smoke spotted in that area.

