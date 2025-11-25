Units responding to crash in Wilmot

Nov 25th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:46 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at Highways C and W in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: Deputies have been on scene for about 30 minutes. Person involved now requesting EMS.

