Local athletes part of UW-Whitewater football playoff run

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team will compete in the NCAA Division III Championship for the 20th time in program history.

The following student-athletes with local connections are part of the team:

Christian Crump, Kenosha, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Criminology.

Aidan Lucero, Trevor, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Marketing.

Mason McNeill, Bristol, whose major at UW-Whitewater is General Business.

Jacob Seeger, Kenosha, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Criminology.