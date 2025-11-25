Local athletes part of UW-Whitewater football playoff run

Nov 25th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team will compete in the NCAA Division III Championship for the 20th time in program history.

The following student-athletes with local connections are part of the team:

  • Christian Crump, Kenosha, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Criminology.
  • Aidan Lucero, Trevor, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Marketing.
  • Mason McNeill, Bristol, whose major at UW-Whitewater is General Business.
  • Jacob Seeger, Kenosha, whose major at UW-Whitewater is Criminology.

