A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Mistletoe on Main Street is Nov. 29

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Mistletoe on Main Street is Nov. 29.

Sip, Shop & Stroll!

Join us for Mistletoe on Main, a festive holiday market happening on Small Business Saturday this November in downtown Twin Lakes!

Stroll Main Street and enjoy a magical mix of shopping, food, drinks, and holiday cheer while supporting local businesses. Best of all, it’s completely free for vendors and small businesses to set up a table, making this a true community celebration of shopping small and local.

Here’s a rundown of the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Twin Lakes:

70+ vendors

Hot cocoa & treats

Santa pics

Free Parents Day Out

Live music all day

Family-friendly holiday magic

Everything in one place, one day

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, tasty bites, or a cozy place to gather with friends and neighbors, Mistletoe on Main is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Click here for more information.