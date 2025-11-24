Units responding for crash in Camp Lake

At about 8 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at the intersection of 272nd Avenue and 99th Street in Camp Lake.
Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcycle an another vehicle. Injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at the intersection of 272nd Avenue and 99th Street in Camp Lake.
Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcycle an another vehicle. Injuries being reported.
Posted in: Camp Lake, Police/fire.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress