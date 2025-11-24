Units responding for crash in Camp Lake

Nov 24th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a crash at the intersection of 272nd Avenue and 99th Street in Camp Lake.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcycle an another vehicle. Injuries being reported.

